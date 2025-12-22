Japan’s Govt to Subsidize Licensed Hunters Amid Efforts to Address Damage Caused by Bears

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yusuke Sakurai, an official of Komoro, Nagano Prefecture, who also works as a “government hunter” for the city, is seen in the city on Nov. 10.

The government will begin subsidizing personnel costs for hunters as part of efforts to address problems caused by bears.

Support will be available for individuals who hold hunting licenses that are hired by local governments, known as government hunters, who will be responsible for wildlife management and capture and coordination between local governments and hunting associations. It is expected that increasing the number of people with perspectives from both administrative and hunting backgrounds will lead to more effective countermeasures to address problems with bears.

You may also like to read Govt to Take Lead on Bear Population Surveys to Help Tackle Rise in Attacks

Damage to crops

In November, government hunter Yusuke Sakurai was checking traps in rural areas of Komoro, Nagano Prefecture, where orchards and fields stretch out. Wild boars and deer frequently appear in the city, damaging crops. Sakurai, an official of the city government’s agriculture and forestry division, is responsible for areas that have no hunters.

The city began hiring licensed experts as government hunters in April 2011 as a response to worsening damage to crops and trees that was caused by deer. Sakurai was originally employed as a regular city official, but because he had obtained a hunting license he became the second government hunter in 2023.

Sakurai usually handles subsidy work carried out at the division and patrols deer traps. When he receives a report on a bear sighting, he attends the scene accompanied by local hunters. After assessing the situation, he makes a request to capture the bear or prepares box traps. In the past, if damage was confirmed, hunters would inspect the area and make a report to the city, who would then decide if capture is necessary and make a request for a government hunter after obtaining permission from the prefectural government. Now, Sakurai is able to make those decisions at the scene.

Last October, a bear showed up at a garbage disposal area. Sakurai consulted with hunters and set up a drum-shaped trap. Initially, the bear did not enter, but after checking its behavior with a camera, they quickly changed to a larger trap and managed to capture the animal the same day. “We were able to quickly capture the bear by making responses while sharing information with local hunters day by day,” Sakurai said.

The government’s package of countermeasures against bears is designed to promote support for training and securing personnel with specialized knowledge of capture and damage prevention measures. Up to ¥10 million per prefecture will be allocated for personnel costs to hire government hunters and will subsidize half of any costs exceeding the amount. Funding for the countermeasures has been included in the supplementary budget bill for fiscal 2025.

“Government hunters need not only hunting experience but also the coordination skills to collaborate with local hunters,” said the head of the city’s agriculture and forestry division.

“It will be necessary to create an environment conducive to government hunters’ activities,” said Kiyoshi Yamauchi, an associate professor at Iwate University who is an expert on the management of wild animals. “Capturing bears is dangerous, so the government should consider compensating hunters appropriately for their workload by providing them with allowances for potential dangers and overtime work.”

Decision on gun use

Government hunters are active in various parts in the country. In Hokkaido, the Shimukappu village government employs officials who are licensed “specialists of wild birds and animals.” They are responsible for capturing brown bears that caused damage, such as by destroying crops, and also make decisions on emergency hunts. This fiscal year, the village also hired researchers to investigate their ecology and damage control.

In Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture, three officials on wildlife damage control provide technical guidance to hunting association members and draw up plans to capture wild animals. Miyagi Prefecture also employs nine former police and Self-Defense Forces personnel to capture wild boars and other animals. It is considering increasing the number of personnel and adding bears to their target in the future.

The Chitose city government in Hokkaido has appointed hunting association members as part-time, special-duty “bear control teams,” clearly defining the city’s responsibility, in consideration to risks involving the operation. In the event of injuries, the compensation program for public servants is applied. “The program would give them some sense of relief,” said a city government official.