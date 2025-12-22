Hot word :

Benihoppe, Yumenoka Strawberries At Peak Harvest Season in Japan’s Aichi Prefecture Amid High Demand During Festive Seasons



The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:00 JST, December 22, 2025

NAGOYA — Strawberries are now at their peak harvest season in Anjo, Aichi Prefecture, as demand increases during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The city mainly cultivates the Benihoppe variety of the fruit, known for its vivid red color and sweet aroma, and the Yumenoka, which is prized for its balance of sweetness and acidity.

According to a local agricultural cooperative, the quality of the strawberries this year is excellent, and shipments are expected to exceed last year’s volume.

