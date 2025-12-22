Benihoppe, Yumenoka Strawberries At Peak Harvest Season in Japan’s Aichi Prefecture Amid High Demand During Festive Seasons
12:00 JST, December 22, 2025
NAGOYA — Strawberries are now at their peak harvest season in Anjo, Aichi Prefecture, as demand increases during the Christmas and New Year holidays.
The city mainly cultivates the Benihoppe variety of the fruit, known for its vivid red color and sweet aroma, and the Yumenoka, which is prized for its balance of sweetness and acidity.
According to a local agricultural cooperative, the quality of the strawberries this year is excellent, and shipments are expected to exceed last year’s volume.
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.9 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
-
M5.7 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kumamoto Pref., Measuring Upper 5 Intensity, No Tsunami Expected
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi’s Power Plans