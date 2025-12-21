M5.5 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Aomori and Iwate Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat
11:10 JST, December 21, 2025
An earthquake with its epicenter east of Aomori Prefecture occurred around 10:29 a.m. on Sunday, registering a 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, and the town of Karumai, Iwate Prefecture.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake. The focus is estimated to be at a depth of about 50 kilometers, and the magnitude is estimated at 5.5.
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.9 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
-
M5.7 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kumamoto Pref., Measuring Upper 5 Intensity, No Tsunami Expected
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi’s Power Plans
-
Govt Aims to Expand NISA Program Lineup, Abolish Age Restriction