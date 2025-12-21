Nagano Pref. Village to Introduce Fines for Some Disruptive Behaviors, Number of Visitors Sees Sharp Rise After Pandemic
2:00 JST, December 21, 2025
HAKUBA, Nagano — The village of Hakuba in Nagano Prefecture on Thursday approved the introduction of fines for certain forms of disruptive behavior in public, such as graffitiing and making loud noises late at night.
The village has seen an increase in the number of tourists, including those from overseas.
Fines and other penalties were newly added to the existing Hakuba Village Manners Ordinance. The bill to revise the ordinance was approved Thursday during the village assembly’s regular meeting with eight members voting in favor and two opposed. The penalties will come into effect from July 1.
According to the village’s general affairs division, the existing ordinance was enacted in 2015 for “protecting beautiful village landscape and comfortable living environment.” It prohibits disruptive behavior, such as drinking or smoking while walking, but there are no penalties.
Making loud noises, especially late at night, is among the forms of disruptive behavior added to the list for prohibition. Eight behaviors will be subject to fines up to ¥50,000 if the offender refuses to follow orders to stop.
In 2024, 2.71 million tourists visited the village, an increase of 330,000 from the previous year. It is believed the increase was due to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tourism-related businesses in the village have complained about people enjoying fireworks and making loud noises late at night and requested the village reinforce the regulations.
“I’d like to help create a place where both residents and visitors can spend their time comfortably,” Hakuba Mayor Toshiro Maruyama said to reporters after the village assembly meeting.
According to the Research Institute for Local Government in Tokyo, 20 municipalities across the country, including Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, have ordinances on manners. Six of the municipalities, including the cities of Fukuoka and Kyoto, have introduced penalties for violating relevant ordinances.
