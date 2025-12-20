Japan’s 1st Domestically Manufactured EV Police Motorcycle Unveiled, to Debut at Hakone Ekiden; Actor Takeshi Tsuruno Rides Model at Event

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Takeshi Tsuruno, left, and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike show an EV police motorcycle to be used in the Hakone Ekiden at the Tokyo metropolitan government building on Saturday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government unveiled on Friday a domestically produced EV police motorcycle to be used for the first time in the Tokyo-Hakone Round Trip College Ekiden Race (Hakone Ekiden).

The 102nd Hakone Ekiden will be held in January, with the domestically manufactured EV motorcycles serving as pacesetters for runners.

Due to not being powered by gasoline, the EV model emits no exhaust fumes. Its lack of a fuel tank or muffler also gives the motorcycle a distinctively sleek appearance.

Metropolitan police officers will ride the motorcycles to lead runners inside the first- and 10th-legs of the race, which are between The Yomiuri Shimbun head office in Tokyo’s Otemachi area and the Tsurumi relay station in Yokohama.

At the unveiling event, actor and motorcycle enthusiast Takeshi Tsuruno test-drove the exhibited model. “The motorcycle looks both stylish and cool. Watching the Hakone Ekiden will be even more fun,” he remarked.