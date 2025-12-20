Japan’s 1st Domestically Manufactured EV Police Motorcycle Unveiled, to Debut at Hakone Ekiden; Actor Takeshi Tsuruno Rides Model at Event
14:58 JST, December 20, 2025
The Tokyo metropolitan government unveiled on Friday a domestically produced EV police motorcycle to be used for the first time in the Tokyo-Hakone Round Trip College Ekiden Race (Hakone Ekiden).
The 102nd Hakone Ekiden will be held in January, with the domestically manufactured EV motorcycles serving as pacesetters for runners.
Due to not being powered by gasoline, the EV model emits no exhaust fumes. Its lack of a fuel tank or muffler also gives the motorcycle a distinctively sleek appearance.
Metropolitan police officers will ride the motorcycles to lead runners inside the first- and 10th-legs of the race, which are between The Yomiuri Shimbun head office in Tokyo’s Otemachi area and the Tsurumi relay station in Yokohama.
At the unveiling event, actor and motorcycle enthusiast Takeshi Tsuruno test-drove the exhibited model. “The motorcycle looks both stylish and cool. Watching the Hakone Ekiden will be even more fun,” he remarked.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.9 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
M5.7 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kumamoto Pref., Measuring Upper 5 Intensity, No Tsunami Expected
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi’s Power Plans
-
Govt Aims to Expand NISA Program Lineup, Abolish Age Restriction