Kintetsu Train Collides with Car; 90 Passengers on Board Train

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The scene of a collision between an express train and a car in Seika, Kyoto Prefecture, on Saturday

13:02 JST, December 20, 2025

A Kintetsu Railway express train carrying about 90 passengers collided with a car at a railroad crossing in Seika, Kyoto Prefecture, at around 11 a.m.on Saturday, according to the Kyoto prefectural police.

The passengers were evacuated to safe vehicles, according to the railway operator.

The four-car express train was bound for Kashihara Jingu-mae Station from Kyoto Station.

