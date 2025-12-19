Japan Government Estimates Earthquake with Epicenter Directly Beneath Capital Could Result in 18,000 Deaths
11:22 JST, December 19, 2025
If a magnitude-7 class earthquake were to occur with its epicenter in the southern part of central Tokyo, it would cause powerful shaking over a wide area, and in the worst case scenario, approximately 18,000 people could be killed, according to the damage estimates released by the government on Friday.
This figure is about 20% lower than the previous estimate in 2013, due to improvements in earthquake resistance in buildings.
The economic damage amount was also lowered from the previous estimate of ¥95 trillion to approximately ¥83 trillion.

