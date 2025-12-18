Bus Bound for Hokkaido’s New Chitose Airport Catches Fire Wednesday, No Injuries

Courtesy of Hokkaido Police

Airport bus on fire on the Hokkaido Expressway

An airport shuttle bus bound for New Chitose Airport caught fire on the Hokkaido Expressway in Chitose, Hokkaido, around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Hokkaido Police Highway Patrol, the driver and approximately 40 passengers evacuated safely.

According to Hokuto Kotsu Inc., the Sapporo-based operator of the bus, the driver noticed smoke rising from the rear of the bus in a side mirror, made an emergency stop on the shoulder, and evacuated the passengers. The passengers transferred to two other buses operated by the same company that were passing nearby and proceeded to the airport.

The Hokkaido Police and the company are investigating the cause of the incident.