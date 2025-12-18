Hot word :

Akita Nairiku Line Services Resume 4 Days after Train Derailment, Fall

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Passengers get off an Akita Nairiku Line train in Kitaakita, Akita Prefecture, on Tuesday.

2:00 JST, December 18, 2025

AKITA — Akita Nairiku Line services resumed for a 61.2-kilometer section between Aniai and Kakunodate stations on Tuesday. Services had been suspended after an incident where a train derailed and fell 6 to 8 meters off the tracks in Kitaakita, Akita Prefecture, four days prior.

According to operator Akita Nairiku Jukan Tetsudo railway company, the accident on Friday occurred when the train collided with a tree that had fallen onto the tracks. For now, trains will make a brief stop shortly before the bridge where the accident occurred, and then run through the section at a reduced speed.

“I often use the service on my way to and back from hospital. I’m grateful that the services resumed because they are an important means of transportation for the local community,” said a 62-year-old male passenger.

