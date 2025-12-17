Sharp Decline in Number of Chinese Tourists But Overall Number of Visitors to Japan Exceeds Previous Record
21:25 JST, December 17, 2025
The growth rate of Chinese tourists to Japan in November was 3.0% year-on-year, a sharp decline from October’s growth rate of 22.8%, according to statistics released by the Japan National Tourism Organization on Wednesday.
The deterioration of Japan-China relations is believed to have had an impact on the decline.
The total number of inbound visitors from January to November reached 39,065,600, a 17.0% increase compared to the same period last year. The figure surpassed the annual record of 36,870,148 visitors set in 2024.
The number of visitors to Japan has hit a record high for the second consecutive year. The growth is due to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the weaker yen, making Japan a more attractive travel destination.
From January to November, China led with 8,765,800 visitors, followed by South Korea and Taiwan.
