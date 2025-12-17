Sharp Decline in Number of Chinese Tourists But Overall Number of Visitors to Japan Exceeds Previous Record

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Many foreign nationals are seen at Takeshita-dori street in the Harajuku area of Tokyo.

The growth rate of Chinese tourists to Japan in November was 3.0% year-on-year, a sharp decline from October’s growth rate of 22.8%, according to statistics released by the Japan National Tourism Organization on Wednesday.

The deterioration of Japan-China relations is believed to have had an impact on the decline.

The total number of inbound visitors from January to November reached 39,065,600, a 17.0% increase compared to the same period last year. The figure surpassed the annual record of 36,870,148 visitors set in 2024.

You may also like to read Japan, China Still at Odds Over Takaichi’s Taiwan Remark Even After Diplomatic Talks in Beijing

The number of visitors to Japan has hit a record high for the second consecutive year. The growth is due to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the weaker yen, making Japan a more attractive travel destination.

From January to November, China led with 8,765,800 visitors, followed by South Korea and Taiwan.