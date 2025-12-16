M 5.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Aomori, Neighboring Prefectures; No Tsunami Expected
The Japan News
15:27 JST, December 16, 2025
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake occurred off the east coast of Aomori Prefecture at around 2:38 p.m. on Tuesday. No subsequent tsunami was predicted.
It was recorded as a 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Hakodate, Hokkaido, and as 2 in Aomori, Hokkaido and Iwate Prefectures.
