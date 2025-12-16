Hot word :

M 5.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Aomori, Neighboring Prefectures; No Tsunami Expected

The Japan News

15:27 JST, December 16, 2025

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake occurred off the east coast of Aomori Prefecture at around 2:38 p.m. on Tuesday. No subsequent tsunami was predicted.

It was recorded as a 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Hakodate, Hokkaido, and as 2 in Aomori, Hokkaido and Iwate Prefectures.

