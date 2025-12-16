Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Earthquake

M3.8 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Fukui, Neighboring Prefectures, No Tsunami Expected

The Japan News

The Japan News

14:38 JST, December 16, 2025

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake occurred in northern Fukui Prefecture at around 1:57 p.m. on Tuesday. No tsunami was expected from the quake.

A 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 was recorded in Ono, Fukui Prefecture. A 2 was recorded in Fukui, Ishikawa and Gifu prefectures.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Earthquake
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING