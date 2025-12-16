Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Earthquake

M4.4 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Miyagi, Neighboring Prefectures, No Tsunami Expected

The Japan News

The Japan News

12:22 JST, December 16, 2025

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake occurred off the coast of Miyagi Prefecture at around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday. No tsunami was expected from the earthquake.

You may also like to read

Aomori Quake Occurs in Area Hit by M7, M8 Earthquakes in Past, Hypocenter Located in Region of Anticipated Japan Trench Quake

A 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 was recorded in Tome, Wakuya and Isinomaki, in Miyagi Prefecture. A 2 was recorded in Iwate and Aomori Prefectures.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Earthquake
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING