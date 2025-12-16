M4.4 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Miyagi, Neighboring Prefectures, No Tsunami Expected
12:22 JST, December 16, 2025
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake occurred off the coast of Miyagi Prefecture at around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday. No tsunami was expected from the earthquake.
A 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 was recorded in Tome, Wakuya and Isinomaki, in Miyagi Prefecture. A 2 was recorded in Iwate and Aomori Prefectures.
