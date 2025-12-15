Blizzard Hits Hokkaido, Disrupting Train and Flight Schedules

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Heavy snow is seen in Kushiro, Hokkaido, at 6:31 p.m. on Sunday.

Due to a rapidly intensifying low-pressure system, Hokkaido experienced heavy snowfall and strong winds across the prefecture on Monday, causing disruptions to train and flight schedules.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency’s Sapporo Regional Headquarters, 14 locations, mainly in eastern Hokkaido, recorded 50 centimeters or more of snowfall in 24 hours ending at 8 a.m., including 68 centimeters in Kamisatsunai and Taiki in the Tokachi area and 56 centimeters near Lake Akan in the Kushiro area.

As of 11 a.m., Hokkaido Railway Company was expected to cancel or partially cancel a total of 104 trains, including 21 limited express services. Over 40 flights bound for or from New Chitose Airport were expected to be canceled as of 8 a.m.

According to the Hokkaido Electric Power Network, Inc, strong winds caused power outages affecting 35,910 households across Hokkaido around 6:30 a.m., primarily in the Okhotsk and Kushiro areas.