‘AI Officials’ to Be Assigned to Embassies to Gather Information, Promote Safe AI Use Globally

The Foreign Ministry will assign officials in charge of artificial intelligence-related affairs at Japanese embassies and delegations at international organizations.

The officials will collect information on other countries’ AI-related activity and promote bilateral relations involving the technology, with the aim of helping to foster a safe environment for AI use.

The ministry started choosing the officials in November.

One official will be assigned to each of Japan’s 156 embassies and 11 delegations.

The information they collect will help advance Japan’s research, development and utilization of AI based on the AI Basic Plan, which the Cabinet is expected to approve before the end of this year.

The officials will also help promote overseas expansion for Japanese AI businesses and engage in international discussions to establish humanitarian rules regarding military use of AI.