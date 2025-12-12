M4.9 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures
19:11 JST, December 12, 2025
A magnitude 4.9 earthquake occurred in southern Ibaraki Prefecture at around 7:05 p.m. on Friday. No tsunami was expected from the earthquake.
A 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 was recorded in Ibaraki, Tochigi, Saitama and Chiba. Central Tokyo also experienced a 3.
