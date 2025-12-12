NHK Drama Actress Non Creates Kokeshi-Shaped Lanterns to Ward Off Cold in Iwate Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kokeshi lanterns by artist Non are displayed at Kuji City Bunka Kaikan Amber Hall in Kuji, Iwate Prefecture.

Visitors to Kuji, Iwate Prefecture, can enjoy a special exhibition featuring kokeshi doll-shaped lanterns created by actress-cum-artist Non.

The exhibition at Kuji City Bunka Kaikan Amber Hall celebrates the 20th anniversary of Kuji’s establishment as a city and Non’s debut in the entertainment industry. The works were unveiled to the media on Thursday ahead of the show’s official opening on Friday.

Fifteen works from the event were exhibited at the Osaka Kansai International Art Festival earlier this year. Non painted camellias, dragonflies and other motifs in a Japanese style on Tsugaru Kokeshi dolls and tied ribbons on their back. Made of washi Japanese paper, the dolls measure about two meters tall.

The light from the kokeshi lanterns, which feature traditional Japanese patterns, glowed beautifully.

Non played the leading role in “Amachan,” an NHK morning drama that took place in Kuji City. Non has continued to interact with the city.

“We want people to come to see the kokeshi dolls, which radiate a feeling of warmth that wards off the chill of winter,” said a Kuji city government official.

The exhibition at the hall will continue through Dec. 26 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The display will be at other venues, including the Michi-no-Eki Kuji roadside rest area, starting in January.