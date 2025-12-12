‘Bear’ Takes Top Spot as Japan’s Kanji of the Year, Reflecting Year of Bear Sightings, Attacks

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Seihan Mori, chief priest of Kiyomizudera temple in Kyoto, draws the kanji of the year, “kuma” (bear), at the temple on Friday.

The kanji for bear was announced as kanji of the year for 2025 on Friday.

Every December, a kanji character that mirrors the social climate of the year is chosen through public voting and announced at Kiyomizudera temple, a World Heritage site in Kyoto.

This is the first time that the kanji for bear, “pronounced “kuma,” has been selected.