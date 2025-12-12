Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Bear Attacks

‘Bear’ Takes Top Spot as Japan’s Kanji of the Year, Reflecting Year of Bear Sightings, Attacks

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Seihan Mori, chief priest of Kiyomizudera temple in Kyoto, draws the kanji of the year, “kuma” (bear), at the temple on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:58 JST, December 12, 2025

The kanji for bear was announced as kanji of the year for 2025 on Friday.

Every December, a kanji character that mirrors the social climate of the year is chosen through public voting and announced at Kiyomizudera temple, a World Heritage site in Kyoto.

This is the first time that the kanji for bear, “pronounced “kuma,” has been selected.

Related Article

How to Protect Yourself During Bear Encounters
Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Bear Attacks
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING