‘Bear’ Takes Top Spot as Japan’s Kanji of the Year, Reflecting Year of Bear Sightings, Attacks
14:58 JST, December 12, 2025
The kanji for bear was announced as kanji of the year for 2025 on Friday.
Every December, a kanji character that mirrors the social climate of the year is chosen through public voting and announced at Kiyomizudera temple, a World Heritage site in Kyoto.
This is the first time that the kanji for bear, “pronounced “kuma,” has been selected.
How to Protect Yourself During Bear Encounters
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures
-
Fire Damages 170 Buildings in Oita, Western Japan
-
M5.7 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kumamoto Pref., Measuring Upper 5 Intensity, No Tsunami Expected
-
Beloved Cat Stationmaster Nitama in Wakayama Pref. Passes Away at 15
-
No Easy Fix for Tokyo’s Soaring Real Estate Prices
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Hopes for Seafood Exports Shot Down in China Spat
-
Essential Services Shortage to Hit Japan’s GDP By Up to ¥76 Tril. By 2040
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
Japan GDP Down Annualized 1.8% in July-Sept.
-
Niigata Gov. to OK Restart of N-Plant; Kashiwazaki-Kariwa May Be Tepco’s 1st Restarted Plant Since 2011