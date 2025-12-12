Tsunami Advisory Issued; Earthquake with Estimated Magnitude of 6.7 Strikes Northern Japan
11:49 JST, December 12, 2025 (updated at 12:00 JST, Dec. 12)
A tsunami advisory for Hokkaido and the Tohoku region was issued on Friday following a magnitude 6.7 earthquake that hit northern Japan at 11:44 a.m.
Tsunami are expected to reach around 1 meter in height in Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate and Miyagi prefectures.
