Actor Shinya Owada Thrilled, Energized by Stuffed Dolls, Feels Joy When Openly Participating in Hobby

Shinya Owada talks to The Yomiuri Shimbun about his love of stuffed dolls.

Two new terms reflect a recent boom among stuffed doll-loving people: “plushie activities,” which means spending quality time with your favorite stuffed dolls, and “plushie photography,” which means taking photos with them.

One such adult, actor Shinya Owada, has caused a sensation on social media with his plushie hobby.

I asked Owada, 78, about the appeal of the hobby and his love of stuffed dolls.

“It was so hard for me to decide which ones to bring with me today,” Owada said in his attractive deep voice, taking his favorite plushies out of his bag.

The stuffed dolls he brought included characters from Pokémon, “The Lion King” and “Astro Boy,” as well as a Shiba Inu. He said he had selected particularly memorable ones from his collection, which he says fills an entire wall in his home.

In February, Owada posted a video on X showing himself at an aquarium holding stuffed dolls of Pokémon characters with his back to the camera, and then turning to look at it.

The contrast between the veteran actor’s dignified look and his “plushie activities” instantly sparked a buzz, which has spread.

Owada has played important roles in many television series, films and stage productions. Recently, he has also gained attention as a video game streamer on YouTube.

Owada’s “plushie activities” have a long history. It started when he voiced Mufasa in the Japanese dubbed version of the 1994 film “The Lion King.” He was surprised by how many stuffed dolls of characters from the film were sold as merchandise. The experience sparked a love for the toys.

Owada demonstrates how to take a selfie with a stuffed doll using a smartphone, saying, “See, this is how I do it.”

“Even when it’s the same character, the dolls have subtly different faces,” Owada said. “When our eyes meet, I think, ‘This is the one,’ and it fills me with excitement. Each encounter becomes a memorable moment in my life. I remember when I bought each one. I have a mass of memories.”

He also buys stuffed dolls when he visits his favorite aquariums and zoos.

Some of Owada’s stuffed dolls even sit in the front passenger seat of his car, where he affectionately asks them, “How are you?”

“In the past, I thought that stuffed dolls were just for little girls,” he said.

As a result, he kept his love of them secret for a long time.

Video goes viral

His perspective changed when he saw a young man taking a commemorative photo with a plushie at Machu Picchu in Peru, where Owada was visiting on a trip.

“It looked like he was with a family member,” Owada said. “I thought that it was interesting and realized that stuffed dolls can be taken with you wherever you go.”

In addition, he became hooked on a video game from the Pokémon franchise and carried around stuffed dolls from the franchise to hang out with.

Like the young man in Peru, Owada took photos and videos with his stuffed dolls whenever he went out with them. Encouraged by his son, he posted a video, which went viral.

He was expecting criticism, but, to his surprise, the response was mostly positive.

“They said that seeing me looking happy in the video made them happy and gave them energy and courage,” Owada said. “They were understanding of and glad for me.”

He also said that the reactions “erased the negative self-image I had for not behaving appropriately for my age.”

“Now I can enjoy being with my stuffed dolls freely without feeling embarrassed,” he said. “I’m happiest when I’m able to enjoy what I love openly.”

He added: “I’d be happy if people felt that ‘since Owada does it, it’s not embarrassing for me to do it too.’ You can enjoy whatever hobbies you like as long as you don’t bother anyone.”

Like comrades or family

Owada also takes photos with his plushies when he is on set.

“[Thanks to the dolls], even when I’m working in harsh conditions, like on location on cold mountains, or have to wait for my cue, I’m unbothered,” Owada said. “They’re the driving force that keeps me working energetically.”

The Pokémon dolls allow Owada to feel the passion shared by everyone who loves the characters, regardless of national borders.

“I’m happy that I have so many friends,” Owada said. “To put it dramatically, I feel that if this circle of friends expands, conflicts could disappear [from the world].”

When I asked Owada about what stuffed dolls mean to him, he answered: “They’re like comrades or family members that I’ve spent my life with. They make me relax and feel at ease. They also fill me with energy. I won’t force this hobby on anyone, but I’m telling you, having such precious things close to you would be thrilling for you.”