Nearly 900 Had Driver’s Licenses Suspended for Drunk Cycling in Jan.-Sept.; Large Increase Follows Establishment of New Penalties in Nov. 2024

Across Japan, a total of 896 people nationwide had their driver’s licenses suspended for riding a bicycle while under the influence of alcohol between January and September this year, up from just two people during the same period last year, according to the National Police Agency (NPA).

Since the revised Road Traffic Law took effect in November last year, making cycling at or above a certain blood alcohol level a punishable offense, there has been an increase in the number of cases in which police have determined that drunk cyclists were “also likely to pose a significant danger when driving a car.” Those who make the irresponsible decision to ride a bicycle while drunk may now pay a high price.

Typically, the suspension of a person’s driver’s license is imposed by their local safety commission based on the number of penalty points they have occurred for traffic violations while driving a car.

Even prior to last year’s revision, authorities had the power to suspend the driver’s license of any individual seen as likely to pose a significant risk of causing traffic hazards while driving for up to six months. This rule was most commonly invoked against drug users.

During January and September last year, two people had their driver’s license suspended for particularly egregious cases of riding bicycles while drunk.

According to a senior NPA official, local public safety commissions began suspending the driver’s licenses of drunken cyclists nationwide after the revised law took effect, establishing penalties for bicycling while intoxicated at or above a threshold of 0.15 milligrams of alcohol per liter of breath.

At a meeting of regional senior police officials, attendees were asked to consider applying this rule to intoxicated cyclists.

Breaking down the data by home prefecture of each suspension recipient, Osaka Prefecture tops the list with 340, followed by Tokyo with 124, Wakayama Prefecture with 73 and Nara Prefecture with 66. There were four in Aichi Prefecture and 17 in Fukuoka Prefecture. There were 22 prefectures which did not record a single driver’s license suspension, which indicates that police practices vary from prefecture to prefecture.

Some local governments are toughening up penalties for drunk cycling. The Chiba prefectural government dismisses in disgrace employees who have been caught driving a car or riding a bicycle while under the influence of alcohol.

Penalties for cycling while intoxicated at or above a threshold of 0.15 include imprisonment for up to three years or a fine up to ¥500,000. A person who rides on the back of a bicycle run by someone under the influence or serves alcohol to such a bicyclist are also subject to enforcement. As December brings year-end parties that will offer people plenty of opportunities for drinking, police are beefing up enforcement on the street.

“Drunk cycling can lead to serious accidents,” an NPA official said. “Having your driver’s license suspended can majorly affect your life and career. I hope everyone will abide by the rule, ‘Don’t drink and ride.’”