High School in Kyoto Says Students Shoplifted during Recent School Trip to Bali, Indonesia





KYOTO — Otani Junior and Senior High School in Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto, posted an announcement on its web site stating that several students of the senior high school shoplifted from a store in Bali, Indonesia, during their recent school trip.

According to the school, the students visited the island between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4. CCTV footage showing several young men placing items in bags at a store in the Indonesian resort island was posted on social media and went viral. Many posts seemed to suspect the young men of belonging to the senior high school due to them wearing distinctive tags.

Fumio Inui, principal of Otani Junior and Senior High School, said in the announcement, “We deeply apologize to those affected by the crime.”