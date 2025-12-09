High School in Kyoto Says Students Shoplifted during Recent School Trip to Bali, Indonesia
20:13 JST, December 9, 2025
KYOTO — Otani Junior and Senior High School in Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto, posted an announcement on its web site stating that several students of the senior high school shoplifted from a store in Bali, Indonesia, during their recent school trip.
According to the school, the students visited the island between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4. CCTV footage showing several young men placing items in bags at a store in the Indonesian resort island was posted on social media and went viral. Many posts seemed to suspect the young men of belonging to the senior high school due to them wearing distinctive tags.
Fumio Inui, principal of Otani Junior and Senior High School, said in the announcement, “We deeply apologize to those affected by the crime.”
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures
-
Fire Damages 170 Buildings in Oita, Western Japan
-
M5.7 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kumamoto Pref., Measuring Upper 5 Intensity, No Tsunami Expected
-
Beloved Cat Stationmaster Nitama in Wakayama Pref. Passes Away at 15
-
No Easy Fix for Tokyo’s Soaring Real Estate Prices
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Govt Plans to Urge Municipalities to Help Residents Cope with Rising Prices
-
Essential Services Shortage to Hit Japan’s GDP By Up to ¥76 Tril. By 2040
-
Japan’s Hopes for Seafood Exports Shot Down in China Spat
-
Japan Prime Minister Takaichi Vows to Have Country Exit Deflation, Closely Monitor Economic Indicators
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries