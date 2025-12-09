Fire Spotted on Mt. Myogi in Gunma Pref.; SDF Helicopters Dispatched as Blaze Continues to Burn
13:17 JST, December 9, 2025
A hiker spotted a forest fire on Mt. Myogi in Tomioka, Gunma Prefecture, on Monday morning and made a call to emergency services.
According to the prefecture, the blaze had burned 22.8 hectares at the 1,104-meter-high mountain by Tuesday morning and had not been extinguished.
No injuries have been reported.
You may also like to readDevastation of Massive Fire in Japan’s Oita City Seen in Drone Photo, 187 Structures Declared Burned Down Oita Fire Leaves 100 C Hot Spots in Surrounding Areas, Extinguishing Efforts Continue Days After Blaze
Disaster prevention helicopters from Gunma and Saitama prefectures conducted aerial firefighting while ground crews fought the blaze. However, the flames continued to spread.
Gunma Prefecture requested support from the Self-Defense Forces after the city asked, and Ground Self-Defense Force helicopters began firefighting operations on Tuesday morning.
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures
-
Fire Damages 170 Buildings in Oita, Western Japan
-
M5.7 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kumamoto Pref., Measuring Upper 5 Intensity, No Tsunami Expected
-
Beloved Cat Stationmaster Nitama in Wakayama Pref. Passes Away at 15
-
No Easy Fix for Tokyo’s Soaring Real Estate Prices
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Govt Plans to Urge Municipalities to Help Residents Cope with Rising Prices
-
Essential Services Shortage to Hit Japan’s GDP By Up to ¥76 Tril. By 2040
-
Japan Prime Minister Takaichi Vows to Have Country Exit Deflation, Closely Monitor Economic Indicators
-
Japan’s Hopes for Seafood Exports Shot Down in China Spat
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries