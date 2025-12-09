Tohoku Shinkansen Service Suspended Due to M7.5 Earthquake Off Coast of Aomori Pref.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tohoku Shinkansen

East Japan Railway Co. announced early Tuesday morning that Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train service would be suspended in both directions on lines between Morioka and Shin-Aomori stations starting with the first train on Tuesday due to necessary equipment inspections following Monday night’s magnitude 7.5 earthquake off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture.

JR East, the operator of the service, said the service is expected to resume around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.