Pocky, Other Glico Chocolate Products to be Recalled Due to Smell
20:16 JST, December 8, 2025
Confectionary manufacturer Ezaki Glico Co. will voluntarily recall about 6 million units of 20 chocolate products, including Pocky Chocolate, because their smell is not what it’s supposed to be, the firm announced Monday.
The company said eating the products poses no health risks.
The products to be recalled have best-by dates in and after May next year, and include Kobe Roasted Chocolat Hojun Cacao and Libera Bitter.
The scent of the cacao beans used in the products mixed with spices that were temporarily stored at the same place, the company said. The warehouse where the cacao beans were stored was being renovated.
The problem was discovered following consumer inquiries.
