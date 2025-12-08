Ring-Tailed Lemurs Warm Themselves Up at Japan Monkey Centre in Aichi Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Ring-tailed lemurs warm themselves next to an electric heater at the Japan Monkey Centre in Inuyama, Aichi Prefecture, on Sunday, or “taisetsu,” which is believed to be the full-fledged arrival of the winter season according to the classical Chinese calendar. Since ring-tailed lemurs, which are native to Madagascar, are sensitive to cold weather, the center set up the heater in mid-November.