Ring-Tailed Lemurs Warm Themselves Up at Japan Monkey Centre in Aichi Pref.
12:58 JST, December 8, 2025
Ring-tailed lemurs warm themselves next to an electric heater at the Japan Monkey Centre in Inuyama, Aichi Prefecture, on Sunday, or “taisetsu,” which is believed to be the full-fledged arrival of the winter season according to the classical Chinese calendar. Since ring-tailed lemurs, which are native to Madagascar, are sensitive to cold weather, the center set up the heater in mid-November.
