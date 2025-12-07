PM Takaichi Visits Disaster-Hit Areas in Noto for 1st Time

Pool photo / Jiji Press

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi observes a moment of silence in front of at a memorial monument for the disaster victims of the Noto Peninsula Earthquake and heavy rains, in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Sunday.

WAJIMA, Ishikawa (Jiji Press) — Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Sunday visited the Noto Peninsula in the central prefecture of Ishikawa, which was severely damaged by last year’s powerful earthquake and heavy rains.

By inspecting the disaster-stricken areas for the first time since taking office in October, the prime minister aims to demonstrate her administration’s all-out efforts toward recovery and reconstruction.

After arriving at Noto Airport in Wajima, Takaichi observed a moment of silence and offered flowers at a memorial monument for the disaster victims. She later moved to the city of Suzu and inspected a landslide site and temporary housing.

She was accompanied by reconstruction minister Takao Makino, who also serves as minister in charge of the preparations for establishing a disaster management agency, and Ishikawa Governor Hiroshi Hase.

In her policy speech before parliament in October, Takaichi said her government will accelerate efforts to restore infrastructure, support the lives of disaster victims, rebuild communities and restore traditional industries in order to help regain the vitality and smiles of Noto.