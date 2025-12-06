Institute in Gifu Prefecture Develops More Colorful Variety of Cyclamen, Hopes for Registration

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The new “Moon Candy” variety of cyclamen, which has a distinctive yellow color

GIFU — A research institute in Gifu Prefecture announced on Thursday that it has developed a new variety of cyclamen.

The new “Moon Candy” flower variety has distinctive yellow petals that are darker than other cyclamen varieties, and a pink center. The petals are wide, making each flower appear larger than other varieties, and the plant’s leaves are round.

The announcement was made by the Nakatsugawa branch of the Gifu Prefectural Research Institute for Agricultural Technology in Hilly and Mountainous Areas.

According to the branch, the institute previously developed a different yellow cyclamen, an accomplishment that was unusual at the time. That variety called, “Moon Rouge,” was registered in 2007. However, it was pale and difficult to grow, prompting the institute to gradually modify it into the new variety.

The institute has applied to have moon candy registered.

The late-maturing plant blooms from late November to late December, and producers in Nakatsugawa started full-scale shipments last month. About 1,600 plants are expected to be distributed this winter, with the institute hoping to eventually produce about 3,000 annually.