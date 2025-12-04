Kamakura City to Suspend ‘Slam Dunk’ Manga License Plates as Measure to Help Combat Overtourism

Courtesy of the Kamakura city government

A license plate linked to the popular manga “Slam Dunk”

KAMAKURA, Kanagawa — In a bid to address overtourism, the Kamakura city government will suspend the issuance of license plates for small motorcycles featuring the popular manga “Slam Dunk.”

The city government said Wednesday it will accept applications for the plates until Jan. 30. They feature a railway crossing near Kamakura-koko-mae Station on the Enoshima Electric Railway, a location that appears in the manga and draws many tourists.

You may also like to read Kamakura’s ‘Guardians’ Keep the Peace at Popular Tourist Spot; Volunteers Prevent Sidewalk Congestion in Place Made Famous by Manga ‘Slam Dunk’

The design was selected after the city government invited public submissions to promote Kamakura. The license plate has been issued for small motorcycles registered in the city since January 2014, but starting next February only plain plates with text will be available.

Recently, the number of tourists visiting the railway crossing has surged, prompting the Kamakura government to take measures against overtourism. This has included deploying security personnel to ensure the safety of local residents.

“We decided on the suspension because some residents thought the design helped attract visitors and found this unpleasant,” a member of the city’s tax division said.