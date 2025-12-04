Hachiko Statue near Shibuya Station to Be Fenced Off on New Year’s Eve; Ward Hopes to Relieve Congestion, Improve Safety
15:32 JST, December 4, 2025
The statue of the loyal dog Hachiko, a small yet iconic landmark in front of JR Shibuya Station, will be surrounded by a temporary fence from the morning of Dec. 31 to early Jan. 1 to help ease congestion when people gather around the station to count down to the new year, Shibuya Ward announced on Wednesday.
The barrier around Hachiko will be erected from 6 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and remain in place until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
To prevent a stampede, the ward has also decided not to hold a New Year countdown event in front of the station. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ward and other bodies would organize this event annually; however, this marks the sixth year in a row that it has not happened.
The ward will cooperate with police and others to strengthen security and request retailers in the area, including convenience stores, to refrain from selling alcohol at night.
“We are continuing to exercise vigilance against stampedes and trouble caused by street drinking,” Shibuya Mayor Ken Hasebe said in a statement. “I request everyone’s cooperation in creating a safe environment around Shibuya Station over the year-end and New Year holidays as well.”
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Fire Damages 170 Buildings in Oita, Western Japan
-
Tatsuya Nakadai, Japanese Actor, Dies at 92; Appeared in Films Including “The Human Condition” and “Ran” (UPDATE 1)
-
M5.7 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kumamoto Pref., Measuring Upper 5 Intensity, No Tsunami Expected
-
No Easy Fix for Tokyo’s Soaring Real Estate Prices
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Govt Plans to Urge Municipalities to Help Residents Cope with Rising Prices
-
Japan Resumes Scallop Exports to China
-
Japan Prime Minister Takaichi Vows to Have Country Exit Deflation, Closely Monitor Economic Indicators
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character