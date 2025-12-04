Woman in Her 60s Attacked by Bear in Northeastern Japan
13:51 JST, December 4, 2025
OSHU, Iwate — A woman in her 60s was injured when a bear scratched her face and other parts of her body on a road in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, at about 6 a.m. Thursday.
The woman returned home on her own and was transported to a hospital.
According to the police, the woman was searching for her missing pet dog when she was attacked by the bear, which emerged from the roadside.
How to Protect Yourself During Bear Encounters
