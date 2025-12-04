Hot word :

Woman in Her 60s Attacked by Bear in Northeastern Japan


The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:51 JST, December 4, 2025

OSHU, Iwate — A woman in her 60s was injured when a bear scratched her face and other parts of her body on a road in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, at about 6 a.m. Thursday.

The woman returned home on her own and was transported to a hospital.

According to the police, the woman was searching for her missing pet dog when she was attacked by the bear, which emerged from the roadside.

