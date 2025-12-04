Sudden Winter: Coldest Morning Yet Strikes across Japan
13:27 JST, December 4, 2025
Commuters wear winter gear in Tokyo’s Marunouchi district on Thursday morning, when many places in Japan experienced their coldest morning of the season so far due to wintery pressure patterns.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, 290 locations nationwide recorded maximum temperatures below 0 C as of 6 a.m., marking the highest number yet this season. The nation’s lowest temperatures Thursday morning were minus 13.5 C in Kamishihoro, Hokkaido, and 1.1 C in Nagoya, levels one would expect to see in mid-January. Central Tokyo recorded a low of 4.5 C.
A 51-year-old office worker from Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, said, “Winter came suddenly, so I left home this morning wrapped up warmer than usual.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Fire Damages 170 Buildings in Oita, Western Japan
-
Tatsuya Nakadai, Japanese Actor, Dies at 92; Appeared in Films Including “The Human Condition” and “Ran” (UPDATE 1)
-
M5.7 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kumamoto Pref., Measuring Upper 5 Intensity, No Tsunami Expected
-
No Easy Fix for Tokyo’s Soaring Real Estate Prices
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Govt Plans to Urge Municipalities to Help Residents Cope with Rising Prices
-
Japan Resumes Scallop Exports to China
-
Japan Prime Minister Takaichi Vows to Have Country Exit Deflation, Closely Monitor Economic Indicators
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character