Sudden Winter: Coldest Morning Yet Strikes across Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:27 JST, December 4, 2025

Commuters wear winter gear in Tokyo’s Marunouchi district on Thursday morning, when many places in Japan experienced their coldest morning of the season so far due to wintery pressure patterns.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, 290 locations nationwide recorded maximum temperatures below 0 C as of 6 a.m., marking the highest number yet this season. The nation’s lowest temperatures Thursday morning were minus 13.5 C in Kamishihoro, Hokkaido, and 1.1 C in Nagoya, levels one would expect to see in mid-January. Central Tokyo recorded a low of 4.5 C.

A 51-year-old office worker from Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, said, “Winter came suddenly, so I left home this morning wrapped up warmer than usual.”

