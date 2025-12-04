Hot word :

Elderly Couple Attacked by Bear while Delivering Newspapers in Toyama


The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:26 JST, December 4, 2025

TOYAMA — A 75-year-old man and his 70-year-old wife were attacked by a bear while delivering newspapers in Toyama and sought help at a nearby house on early Thursday, police said.

The couple were conscious but were bleeding from their faces when they were transported to the hospital, according to the Toyama city government and the police.

A city resident made an emergency call to the police at about 4 a.m. on Thursday, saying, “I heard screams and saw people lying on the road.”

