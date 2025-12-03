Johnny Depp Meets Minamata Disease Patient in Tokyo, Expresses Wish to Visit Minamata

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Johnny Depp shows an autograph of Shinobu Sakamoto written on the back of a photo of herself and Aileen Smith, which she handed to Depp, at a hotel in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Shinobu Sakamoto, a fetal patient of Minamata disease, a form of mercury poisoning caused by polluted industrial wastewater, met U.S. movie star Johnny Depp at a hotel in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Depp, currently visiting Japan, said after the meeting that Sakamoto, 69, has a really beautiful heart and he wants to support her in any way possible.

Depp starred in the film “Minamata” directed by Andrew Levitas, playing the role of photographer Eugene Smith (1918-78). Through the 2020 film, which was released in Japan a year later, Depp befriended Smith’s former wife, Aileen, 75, who asked him if he would meet Sakamoto.

At the beginning of their encounter, Depp greeted Sakamoto by taking her hand. When urged to pay a visit to Minamata in Kumamoto Prefecture, the actor responded positively saying that he is willing to go by all means. Sakamoto told him that the patients and other victims are still suffering even though it will be 70 years in May next year since the official recognition of the disease.

“We developed the disease not because we wanted it. I want all the people in the world to recognize that,” Sakamoto said.