Prince Takamado Oratorical Contest Held in Tokyo; Top Prize Goes to Kochi Student for Speech on the Importance of Animals

Honomi Tsuchiya receives the Prince Takamado Trophy from Princess Hisako of Takamado in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Friday.

A girl who told listeners about her fascination with studying animals earned the top prize at the 77th H.I.H. Prince Takamado Trophy All Japan Inter-Middle School English Oratorical Contest in Tokyo on Friday.

Honomi Tsuchiya, a third-year student at Tosajuku Junior High School in Kochi Prefecture, was one of the 27 finalists who took the stage at Yurakucho Yomiuri Hall in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo. She also won the Embassy of Ireland Award.

“I want to talk about how studying animals can advance the human species,” the 15-year-old student said at the start of her speech, titled “Animals: The Key to Our Future.”

Tsuchiya said her interest in animals was first sparked by a zoo visit at the age of 3, when she watched an eagle kill and eat a baby chick. She went on to talk about how she began dissecting animals as a fourth-grader and even did taxidermy.

Tsuchiya then discussed how studying animals can lead to advancements in human health care and robotics. “As we look to math, science, politics and other fields to help solve difficult problems, we must remember to also look to animals and nature,” she said. “They still have so much to teach us.”

“I can’t believe I won the top prize even though I repeated some of the words [in the speech],” Tsuchiya said after the award ceremony. Smiling, she added, “I want to work hard and get better at speaking smoothly.”

The runner-up was 15-year-old Emie Yoshioka Boigeol, a third-year student at Yoron Junior High School in Kagoshima Prefecture. She also won the Embassy of Australia Award.

Her speech, titled “In Between, Yet Complete,” was based on her experience growing up with two cultures and two languages as the child of a Japanese mother and a French father.

“But soon, I’ll face a painful choice,” Yoshioka Boigeol said, as Japanese law requires her to pick one citizenship by the age of 20.

“I hope that one day, Japan will allow dual nationality,” she said. “But until then, I want to study law and diplomacy — to help build a society where people like me no longer feel divided.”

After receiving the second prize, Yoshioka Boigeol said: “I’m so happy. I think I successfully communicated how I feel.”

The third prize went to Hironori Tseng, a third-year student at Tomioka Junior High School in Saitama Prefecture. His speech was titled “Should Hiroshi Be Grateful He Goes to School?”

Hiroshi is the name of his friend who wondered if going to school was “a waste of time.” In his speech, Tseng recalled telling his friend that there are many children in the world who cannot go to school for reasons such as poverty and war.

“I’m so glad because honestly, I didn’t think I would be able to place third since everyone else was at such a high level,” Tseng said after receiving his prize.

After the final, about 600 people attended a reception at the Imperial Hotel in the same ward.

“When delivering a speech, you have to persuade your audience,” said Princess Hisako of Takamado, the honorary president of the contest, during her speech at the reception. “In order to do that, you have to have something that you really want to convey to others, and all of you have that.”

The contest was organized by The Yomiuri Shimbun and the Japan National Student Association Fund. TOSHIN HIGH SCHOOL was a special sponsor.

This year’s prize winners were as follows:

• 1st Place (Prince Takamado Trophy) and Embassy of Ireland Award: Honomi Tsuchiya, Tosajuku Junior High School (Kochi Prefecture)

• 2nd Place (Yomiuri Shimbun Trophy) and Embassy of Australia Award: Emie Yoshioka Boigeol, Yoron Junior High School (Kagoshima Prefecture)

• 3rd Place (JNSA Fund Trophy): Hironori Tseng, Tomioka Junior High School (Saitama Prefecture)

• 4th Place (The Japan News Trophy) and The World Family Award for Human Connection: Anna Beatriz Takahashi, Shimizu Junior High School (Shizuoka Prefecture)

• 5th Place (Yomiuri Chukousei Shimbun Trophy): Hinata lnazu, Junior High School Attached to the Faculty of Education, Nagasaki University (Nagasaki Prefecture)

• 6th Place (Yomiuri Chukousei Shimbun Trophy): Chihiro Mase, Kaichi Junior High School (Wakayama Prefecture)

• 7th Place (Yomiuri Chukousei Shimbun Trophy): Misa Anzai, Gakushuin Girls’ Junior High School (Tokyo)