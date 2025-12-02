Survey Finds 59% of Japanese Opposed to Actively Accepting Foreign Workers

About 60% of respondents to a recent survey by The Yomiuri Shimbun and Waseda University’s Institute for Advanced Social Sciences disagreed with the active acceptance of foreign workers, a sharp increase from 46% in the November-December survey last year.

The two bodies jointly conducted a nationwide mail-in survey to gauge public political sentiment following July’s House of Councillors election.

Asked whether Japan should actively accept foreigners as a labor force, 59% of the respondents said they oppose or somewhat oppose the idea. Last year, more respondents supported active acceptance of foreign workers than those who opposed it.

In one question, respondents were asked to select multiple answers from 10 choices cited as impacts of an increase in foreigners living in Japan. The most respondents, 68%, said that “public safety will deteriorate,” followed by 63% saying “trouble will arise due to differences in language, culture and customs.” However, third place was “it helps alleviate labor shortages,” a positive view chosen by 61%.

Among respondents aged 18-39, a total of 79% said public safety would deteriorate, compared to 72% of those aged 40-59, and 59% of those aged 60 and over. This indicates that the working-age population is more anxious about public safety.

Conversely, respondents from older age groups were more positive about acceptance of foreign workers. Among the group aged 18-39, a total of 53% said it would help alleviate labor shortages. This compares to 60% of those aged 40-59, and 67% of those aged 60 and over.

Asked if national interests should be prioritized over international cooperation, 70% of respondents agreed, including those who answered “somewhat agree,” up from 65% in last year’s survey. This was the highest figure since this question was first asked in 2017.

While only 28% across all age groups said they “sympathize” with the political stance of U.S. President Donald Trump, who champions an “America First” policy, the figure was a high 54% among those aged 18-39. This highlights how the trend of putting one’s own country first, symbolized by Trump, is spreading in Japan, particularly among those in their 30s and younger, amid dissatisfaction with living conditions.

67% support defense boost

In response to whether Japan’s defense capabilities should be further strengthened, 67% expressed support, down from last year’s 69%, including those who said they “somewhat support” it. However, 31% disagreed, up from 30% last year, including those who “somewhat disagree.”

Supporters of ruling Liberal Democratic Party politicians Sanae Takaichi and Shigeru Ishiba — the incumbent and former prime ministers — showed significant differences in policy views, particularly on security, indicating that a phenomenon akin to a pseudo-change of government has occurred within the LDP.

Asked which they prioritize, stability or change, in current national politics, 52% chose change, including those who said they “somewhat choose” change. Forty-six percent chose stability. This is the first time in the past five surveys that more respondents chose change over stability since the question was introduced in 2018.

Those expressing dissatisfaction with current national politics, including those who were “somewhat dissatisfied,” reached 88%, the largest figure since the same question was first asked in the 2014 survey.

Asked to select any number of parties they would like to see form a government, regardless of current seat numbers, the LDP topped the list at 48%, followed by the Democratic Party for the People at 31%, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan at 25%, and the Japan Innovation Party at 25%.

The survey was conducted from Sept. 24, near the end of the Ishiba Cabinet, to Oct. 31, after the formation of the Takaichi Cabinet. It targeted 3,000 voters nationwide, with 2,004 responding, a response rate of 67%.