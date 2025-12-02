Takaichi’s Tote Bag Sparks Buzz, 9-Month Waiting List as Orders Surge after It Goes Viral on Social Media

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Grace Delight Tote handbag manufactured at a factory in Miyota, Nagano Prefecture

A black tote bag that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was holding on her first day to enter the Prime Minister’s Office sparked a surge in orders once it went viral on social media as the “Sanae Bag.”

With a nine-month wait for shipment, a worker at the bag maker said they “feel honored and humbled that it was chosen for such an important occasion.”

The prime minister’s favored bag is the Grace Delight Tote (¥136,400 including tax), the top-selling model from 145-year-old bag manufacturer Hamano Inc. in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo. About 20 artisans at a factory in Miyota, Nagano Prefecture, handle nearly every step from cutting to sewing by hand.

An image of Takaichi entering the office with this bag broadcast on Oct. 21 after she was nominated as prime minister went viral on social media, and comments flooded in, such as “[it has] a graceful design” or “simple yet elegant,” leading to a surge in orders.

Currently, orders are limited to the black handbag, with shipments scheduled for August next year or later.

“We stick to meticulous craftsmanship,” Hamano’s spokesperson said. “We are delighted if it serves a purpose.”

The town of Miyota is also welcoming this unexpected surge in demand. Since 2020, the town has offered this bag as a return gift for the furusato nozei tax donation program. Within only about a month since late October, the town received over 10 applications, which is equivalent to their usual annual total.

“We hope this gives people a chance to know about our town and how proud we are of the bags,” Mayor Hiroshi Kozono said.