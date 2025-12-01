Hot word :

Prime Minister’s ‘Work, Work, Work’ Selected as 2025 Top Buzzword in Japan

18:53 JST, December 1, 2025

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s phrase “work, work, work,” which she said in a speech after being elected president of the Liberal Democratic Party, was named the No. 1 buzzword in Japan for 2025 on Monday.

“I’ll work, work, work, work and work,” Takaichi said in the speech on Oct. 4, in which she vowed even to abandon her work-life balance to commit to her duties.

The list of top 10 buzzwords included “Trump tariffs” and “Myaku-Myaku,” the official mascot of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo.

#Sanae Takaichi
