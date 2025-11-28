Many Toilets Not Flushing at Japan’s Haneda Airport Terminal 2, Cause Currently Unclear

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Haneda Airport

Many toilets at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport Terminal 2 have been unable to flush from early on Friday. No issues have been reported involving the toilets at Terminals 1 and 3.

According to Japan Airport Terminal Co., which operates the terminal buildings, they are unsure when the toilets will be restored. Visitors are being directed to toilets that can flush.

The company is proceeding with restoration work while investigating the cause.