Japanese Pop Star Taichi Kokubun Apologizes over Compliance Violation
11:09 JST, November 28, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japanese pop star Taichi Kokubun apologized Wednesday for a compliance violation that led to his removal from a Nippon Television Network Corp. program.“I want to express my sincere apologies to those I have hurt,” Kokubun, 51, told a press conference in Tokyo. It was his first public appearance since his removal from Nippon TV’s popular variety show “The Tetsuwan Dash” in June.The broadcaster has declined to provide specifics about Kokubun’s problematic acts, citing “privacy protection.”On the day when his removal was disclosed, Kokubun announced that he would halt his entertainment activities indefinitely. The male pop group Tokio, of which he was a member, disbanded five days later.
