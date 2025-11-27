Hot word :

Man in His 80s Injured by Bear Attack in Fukui Prefecture

16:02 JST, November 27, 2025

A man in his 80s was attacked and injured by a bear around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday in Katsuyama, Fukui Prefecture. The city announced the incident.

The scene was a small community near the Kuzuryu River. The man is conscious and his injuries are not life-threatening. The bear’s whereabouts are unknown.

