Man in His 80s Injured by Bear Attack in Fukui Prefecture
The Yomiuri Shimbun
16:02 JST, November 27, 2025
A man in his 80s was attacked and injured by a bear around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday in Katsuyama, Fukui Prefecture. The city announced the incident.
The scene was a small community near the Kuzuryu River. The man is conscious and his injuries are not life-threatening. The bear’s whereabouts are unknown.
