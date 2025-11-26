Life-Size Golden Statue of Dodgers Superstar Ohtani on Display at Tokyo Department Store
16:12 JST, November 26, 2025
A life-size golden statue of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is on display at Nihombashi Mitsukoshi Main Store in Chuo Ward, Tokyo. The team won their second straight World Series title this year.
The golden statue is part of the department store’s exhibition and sale of golden products. Made using 1,450 sheets of gold leaf, the statue is about 1.7 meters tall and depicts the Major League superstar pitching. It is available for sale at a reference price of ¥55 million, including tax.
“The statue has a sense of liveliness, and I felt as if he was really in front of me,” said a 40-year-old company employee from Minato Ward, Tokyo.
More than 1,000 golden products are on display and for sale, including medals and figures made of fine gold featuring Ohtani’s likeness.
Admission is free and the exhibition is until Monday.
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Tokyo’s Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disruptive Behavior and Brace for Foreign Tourist Surge on Halloween
-
Fire Damages 170 Buildings in Oita, Western Japan
-
Tatsuya Nakadai, Japanese Actor, Dies at 92; Appeared in Films Including “The Human Condition” and “Ran” (UPDATE 1)
-
No Easy Fix for Tokyo’s Soaring Real Estate Prices
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
BOJ Continues to Hold Rates Steady in Light of U.S. Tariffs
-
Japan to Tighten Regulations on Mega Solar Power Plants over Nature, Disaster Risk Concerns
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours