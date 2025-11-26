Life-Size Golden Statue of Dodgers Superstar Ohtani on Display at Tokyo Department Store

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kenshi Sugiya, a former player of Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters, poses next to a life-size golden statue of Shohei Ohtani during an unveiling event in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

A life-size golden statue of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is on display at Nihombashi Mitsukoshi Main Store in Chuo Ward, Tokyo. The team won their second straight World Series title this year.

The golden statue is part of the department store’s exhibition and sale of golden products. Made using 1,450 sheets of gold leaf, the statue is about 1.7 meters tall and depicts the Major League superstar pitching. It is available for sale at a reference price of ¥55 million, including tax.

“The statue has a sense of liveliness, and I felt as if he was really in front of me,” said a 40-year-old company employee from Minato Ward, Tokyo.

More than 1,000 golden products are on display and for sale, including medals and figures made of fine gold featuring Ohtani’s likeness.

Admission is free and the exhibition is until Monday.