Tokyo Considers Imposing 3% Hotel Tax to Replace Current Flat Fee System
14:42 JST, November 26, 2025
The Tokyo metropolitan government is considering imposing a 3% fixed rate hotel tax, replacing the current flat amount system, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned. The new tax system would also be applied to minpaku private lodgings and common lodging houses, in addition to hotels.
Since October 2002, the metropolitan government has levied a lodging tax of ¥100 per person per night for stays costing between ¥10,000 and ¥15,000, and ¥200 per person per night for stays costing ¥15,000 or more.
With the introduction of a fixed rate, tax revenue is expected to increase by tens of billions of yen, as some luxury hotels’ lodging rates are considerably high.
The metropolitan government will submit the bill to the assembly within the current fiscal year.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Tokyo’s Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disruptive Behavior and Brace for Foreign Tourist Surge on Halloween
-
Fire Damages 170 Buildings in Oita, Western Japan
-
Tatsuya Nakadai, Japanese Actor, Dies at 92; Appeared in Films Including “The Human Condition” and “Ran” (UPDATE 1)
-
No Easy Fix for Tokyo’s Soaring Real Estate Prices
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
BOJ Continues to Hold Rates Steady in Light of U.S. Tariffs
-
Japan to Tighten Regulations on Mega Solar Power Plants over Nature, Disaster Risk Concerns
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours