Ferris Wheel Passengers Rescued from Stranded Gondolas in Osaka, Lightning Strike Caused Malfunction of System Operations

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Passengers are rescued from a gondola on the Osaka Wheel in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, at 1:28 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:36 JST, November 26, 2025

SUITA, Osaka — Twenty people were stranded on a large Ferris wheel at the commercial complex Expocity in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, on Tuesday evening because a lightning strike caused a temporary power outage.

Nine groups of passengers were rescued by 2:41 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the local fire department, while some people complained of temporary health problems, none of the 20 was injured.

According to the operating company of the Osaka Wheel, a lightning strike occurred and there was a temporary power outage, causing a malfunction of the system that operates the wheel. About 40 staff members manually rotated the wheel to lower the gondolas to the ground. Firefighters rescued some people from other gondolas, using a ladder truck.

