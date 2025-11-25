Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Earthquake

M5.7 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kumamoto Pref., Measuring Upper 5 Intensity, No Tsunami Expected

The Japan News

18:08 JST, November 25, 2025

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.7 hit Kumamoto Prefecture at 6:01 p.m. on Tuesday, measuring upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the Aso area of the prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. No tsunami is expected, according to the agency.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Earthquake
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING