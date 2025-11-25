M5.7 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kumamoto Pref., Measuring Upper 5 Intensity, No Tsunami Expected
18:08 JST, November 25, 2025
An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.7 hit Kumamoto Prefecture at 6:01 p.m. on Tuesday, measuring upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the Aso area of the prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. No tsunami is expected, according to the agency.
