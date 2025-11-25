Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Autumn Foliage #Cherry Blossom

Blossoming Cherry Trees Provide Pleasant Contrast Amid Autumn Foliage in Aichi Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Shikizakura cherry trees bloom alongside autumn foliage in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, on Monday,

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:53 JST, November 25, 2025

Shikizakura four-season cherry trees, which bloom twice a year in spring and autumn, can be seen blossoming in the Obara district of Toyota, Aichi Prefecture.

Visitors to the area can enjoy the contrast of the cherry trees against the autumn foliage.

Around 10,000 Shikizakura trees, which are thought to have originated in the Obara district, are in bloom at this time of year, displaying their pale pink flowers.

According to the local tourism association, the trees are blooming a little later than usual this year due to the summer’s heat. The Shikizakura trees across the district are expected to be in full bloom from this weekend onward until early December.

Autumn Foliage Special Page

Click here for the “Autumn Foliage” Special Page

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Autumn Foliage #Cherry Blossom
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING