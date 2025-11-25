Blossoming Cherry Trees Provide Pleasant Contrast Amid Autumn Foliage in Aichi Pref.
16:53 JST, November 25, 2025
Shikizakura four-season cherry trees, which bloom twice a year in spring and autumn, can be seen blossoming in the Obara district of Toyota, Aichi Prefecture.
Visitors to the area can enjoy the contrast of the cherry trees against the autumn foliage.
Around 10,000 Shikizakura trees, which are thought to have originated in the Obara district, are in bloom at this time of year, displaying their pale pink flowers.
According to the local tourism association, the trees are blooming a little later than usual this year due to the summer’s heat. The Shikizakura trees across the district are expected to be in full bloom from this weekend onward until early December.
