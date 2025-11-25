Nara-Based NPO Japan Service Dog Association Sells Charity Calendar to Raise Funds; Calendar Includes Japanese Culture-Themed Illustrations of Retired Service Dogs

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Pages from the Japan Service Dog Association’s 2026 edition charity calendar are displayed in front of dogs in Katsuragi, Nara Prefecture.

NARA — The Japan Service Dog Association, a nonprofit organization based in the city of Katsuragi, Nara Prefecture, is now selling its charity calendar for 2026. Proceeds will support volunteers who take care of retired assistance dogs.

The association raises funds through methods such as collecting membership fees and selling merchandise to help cover some of the costs of medical and nursing care for retired assistance dogs, such as guide dogs, service dogs and hearing dogs, and to provide the animals with items such as diapers and pressure relief beds to prevent bedsores.

The organization’s annual charity calendar is one of the group’s most important sources of funding for its activities. The 2026 edition, with the theme of “Four Seasons with Retired Assistance Dogs,” is an A3-size (297 millimeters by 420 millimeters) wall calendar that costs ¥1,000, including tax, plus a ¥300 shipping fee.

The calendar depicts retired assistance dogs enjoying the four seasons in Japan, with adorable illustrations dedicated to themes such as the Hina Matsuri Doll Festival for March and moon viewing for September. The illustrations were drawn by Yu Martin, a blogger living in New Zealand. Association Chairman Jiro Taniguchi said: “People have said the illustrations for next year are especially cute. We hope people will purchase the calendar to support our activities.”

Online orders can be placed on the association’s website (http://jsda-goods.ocnk.net/).