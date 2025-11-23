Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Establishes Charity Foundation for Assisting Children, Protecting Animals

From Shohei Ohtani’s Instagram account

The logo of the Shohei Ohtani Family Foundation

NAPLES, Fla. – Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has established a charity foundation with a main mission of supporting children and protecting animals, he announced Saturday in his Instagram account.

The organization is titled the Shohei Ohtani Family Foundation, and features a logo that shows silhouettes of a baseball player with the No. 17 and a woman who are holding hands with a child, accompanied by a dog — evidently Ohtani, his wife Mamiko, their daughter and their pet dog Decopin.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shohei Ohtani and his wife Mamiko

“Our mission is to create healthier, happier communities by funding initiatives that inspire children to stay active and live well, and by supporting programs that rescue, protect, and care for animals in need,” the foundation states on its website in a Mission Statement in English.

Many Major League Baseball players actively initiate programs that contribute to society. Each year, one player is recognized for his efforts with the Roberto Clemente Award, named for the former Pittsburgh Pirates star who died in a plane crash while bringing supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua in December 1972.