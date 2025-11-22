Bear Attacks Man in Miyagi Pref. Parking Lot, Resulting in Injuries to Face, Arm





SENDAI — A man was attacked by a bear in the parking lot of a clinic in Kurihara, Miyagi Prefecture, on Saturday, according to the prefectural police.

The man, an administrative worker at the clinic in his 70s, received injuries to his face and right arm and has been taken to a local hospital. He was reportedly able to speak.

The prefectural police said two bears were seen in the area and that the man was by himself during the attack. As the bears have reportedly moved on, the police have called for people in the area to stay on alert.