Beloved Cat Stationmaster Nitama in Wakayama Pref. Passes Away at 15

Beloved cat stationmaster Nitama

WAKAYAMA – Nitama, who served as the second cat stationmaster at Kishi Station in Kinokawa, Wakayama Prefecture, passed away on Thursday, Wakayama Electric Railway Co. announced Friday. Her appetite had declined since late October, and she had been resting from her stationmaster duties since Nov. 4, the company said.

The firm will hold a company funeral at the station at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Nitama was a female cat aged 15, equivalent to about 75 in human years. Named Nitama, or Tama II, she served as a subordinate to the first cat stationmaster, the calico cat Tama. After Tama passed away in June 2015, Nitama became the second stationmaster of Kishi Station on the Kishigawa Line.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Nitama promotes a calendar in Wakayama City

Her adorable appearance helped promote the railway company and contributed to an increase in overseas tourists. She was later “promoted” to roles such as “deputy president.”